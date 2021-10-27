It's $5 under our March mention of a refurb and the lowest price we could find today by $32, although most stores charge at least $139. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by SignificantServices via eBay.
- Precision Drive (in speed 1)
- 3 LED lights
- belt clip
- Model: DCF887B
- UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
Published 41 min ago
Choose a free Bluetooth speaker, reciprocating saw, flashlight, impact wrench, or circular saw with your purchase. Buy Now at Lowe's
- If you select the DeWalt Extreme DCF901B 12V Brushless Impact Wrench as your free gift, that's the best price we could find for $71.
- DCD701 12V Max drill/driver
- DCF801 12V Max impact driver
- DCB122 battery
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
It's $19 off the list price and the best deal I could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 2,800RPM
- 1,800 in./lbs. of torque
- includes 1.5Ah compact battery, bit, and charger
- Model: P235AK2
That is $50 off and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- keyless chuck attachment
- locking bit holder
- EC brushless motor
- right-angle attachment
- offset-angle attachment
- 2 batteries, 1 charger
- carrying bag
- Model: GSR12V-300FCB22
It's $20 under the next best price we could find for a refurb. You'll pay around $159 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- #2 phillips bit
- case hardened drywall nose piece
- 81.5 in-lbs. max torque
- tool-free
- 24.6-ft. cord
- fastens from 3/4 in. to 2-3/16 in. screws with diameters from #6 - #12
- Model: W6V4SD2M
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's $14 less than you'd pay at Lowe's, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- crimped wire
- internal holding plate
- Model: DW4920
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
