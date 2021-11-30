It's $35 under our mention from last year and the best price we could find today by $135. Buy Now at Lowe's
- hammerdrill, impact driver, and LED flashlight
- includes battery charger
- Model: DCK387D1M1
- UPC: 885911491730
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
That's $100 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
It's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- DCD771 Cordless Drill/Driver
- DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver
- DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw
- DCL040 LED Work Light
- Model: DCK466D2
- UPC: 885911696401
That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill driver
- impact driver
- grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- circular saw
- blower
- reciprocating saw
- wet/dry portable vacuum
- LED work light
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- SB-1850BN brad nailer drives 18Ga brad nails from 5/8" to 2"
- SB-1664FN 16Ga finish nailer drives finish nails from 1-1/4" to 2-1/2"
- BTFP71875 crown stapler drives staples from 1/4" to 9/16"
- 1/4-inch x 15' PVC air hose includes fittings
- Model: BTFP3KIT
- UPC: 719918336957, 077914061175
That's $129 under what Home Depot charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- built-in LED light
- powered by REDLITHIUM lithium-ion batteries
- Model: 2691-22
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20V drill/driver
- 20V impact driver
- 2 batteries, charger
- carry case
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- CMCD700 20V drill/driver w/ 2 speeds
- CMCF800 20V impact driver
- easy bit change
- includes 2 batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
As much as I love penguins, one wonders how they got associated with Christmas decor (being from the South Pole) when walruses and polar bears (natives of the north) get no promotion... Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Fraser Hill Farm 10-ft Lighted Christmas Inflatables for $89.99 ($30 off)
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $11, although most stores charge around $200. (It's also a $70 drop since our mention from a month ago, although that included a free extra tool.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- DCD701 12V Max drill/driver
- DCF801 12V Max impact driver
- DCB122 battery
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
It's 50% off and the best price we've seen. Other sizes can be found in the carousel of "Similar Items" above the product. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
