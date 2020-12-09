Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $94 and better than our mention from last month by $50. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
- 1/4" impact driver
- circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
- LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
- cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
- 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
- Model: DCK940D2
- UPC: 885911451406
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
It's $370 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Stock is limited and varies by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
These start at $40 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Get a free tool or extra battery with the purchase of select power tools. Find miter saws with stands, cordless drill/driver kits with batteries, grinder kits with bonus grinding wheel, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is Makita Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw with Laser and Compact Folding Stand for $599 ($129 off).
Save on a variety of items including air tools, power tools, hand tools and much more. Apply code "271099" to save an extra $20 off $100. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout Rolling Tool Box for $89.99 ($40 low).
- Shipping vaires; Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
Save on power tools, totes, hand tools, and accessories. Plus, coupon code "273542" grants a $10 gift card wwith $100, $25 gift card with $250, $50 gift card with $500, or $100 gift card with $1,000 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Cordless M18 Circular Saw for $99 ($20 off).
- Most items qualify for free shipping; otherwise choose in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the shipping fees, which vary by item.
This is one of the largest sales we've seen from Northern Tool, with discounts on power tool kits, industrial heaters, automotive tools, garden and lawn tools, batteries, and more. Additionally, the gift card offer below is DOUBLE from what we saw yesterday. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Coupon code "273545" bags a $20 gift card with orders of $100, $50 Gift Card with $250, $100 Gift Card with $500, and $200 Gift Card with orders of $1,000 or more.
- Coupon code "273543" bags free shipping on most orders of $49 or more. (Oversize and/or heavy items may incur additional charges.)
- Coupons do not stack, so pick the one that yields the strongest deal.
Shop discounted jacks, tools, lighting, truck tool boxes, and more. Plus, coupon code "273542" grants a $10 gift card with orders of $100, $25 gift card with $250, $50 gift card with $500, or $100 gift card with $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Double-Locking 3-Ton Jack Stand Pair for $19.99 ($5 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, which vary by item. (Some items ship free.)
Save on almost 100 items, with prices from $69. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Members bag extra discounts on many items. Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" x 1" torx bits
- Model: DWA1TX25IR30
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Apply coupon code "273542" to save. Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Pad your order over $500 to get the $50 gift card. Otherwise you'll get the $25 gift card.
It's $357 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $174 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
