New
Northern Tool · 12 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit w/ $100 Gift Card
$499 $749
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $94 and better than our mention from last month by $50. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
  • 1/4" impact driver
  • circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
  • LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
  • cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
  • 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
  • Model: DCK940D2
  • UPC: 885911451406
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "273545"
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools Northern Tool DeWalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit
$455 $850
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
  • 1/4" impact driver
  • circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
  • LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
  • cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
  • 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
  • Model: DCK940D2
  • UPC: 885911451406
↑ less
Buy Now
Northern Tool · 3 wks ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit
$499 w/ $50 Gift Card w/ padding $749
free shipping

Apply coupon code "273542" to save. Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Pad your order over $500 to get the $50 gift card. Otherwise you'll get the $25 gift card.
Features
  • compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
  • 1/4" impact driver
  • circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
  • LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
  • cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
  • 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
  • Model: DCK940D2
  • UPC: 885911451406
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit
$493 $850
free shipping

It's $357 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
  • 1/4" impact driver
  • circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
  • LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
  • cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
  • 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
  • Model: DCK940D2
  • UPC: 885911451406

Verified: 12/09/2020 · Save $356.82 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit
$676 $850

It's $174 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
  • 1/4" impact driver
  • circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
  • LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
  • cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
  • 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
  • Model: DCK940D2
  • UPC: 885911451406

Verified: 12/09/2020 · Save $174.02 off list

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 46% $400 (exp 11 mos ago) $455 Buy Now
Amazon 41% $493 (exp 2 days ago) $493 Check Price
Northern Tool 33% $499 $499 Check Price
Walmart 20% $690 (exp 3 wks ago) $676 Check Price