eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 22" Pole Hedge Trimmer
$135 $159
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PFALL15" for the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
  • 7-position, 180-degree articulating head
  • 1" cutting capacity
  • up to 7ft reach
  • 22" hardened steel laser cut dual action blade
  • Model: DCPH820B
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
