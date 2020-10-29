New
Ends Today
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit
$382 $450
free shipping

With coupon code "PICKCR15", that's $185 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most charge at least $622 new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • includes drill, impact driver, flashlight, circular saw, reciprocating saw, Bluetooth speaker, and battery pack
  • Model: DCK720D2R
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR15"
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 49% -- $382 Buy Now