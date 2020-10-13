New
Refurb DeWalt 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit
$100 $240
free shipping

That's $69 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Given the strength of the warranty, why pay more? Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by DeWalt via eBay
  • A 2-year DeWalt warranty applies
Features
  • 1/4" hex
  • keyless chuck
  • 3,600RPM
  • 3 LEDs w/ 20-second delay after trigger release
  • battery
  • Model: DCF885L1
