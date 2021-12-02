It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- tall sliding fence
- stainless steel miter detent plate w/ 14 positive stops
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
Published 1 hr ago
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000rpm motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate
- 14 positive stops
- bevels to the left up to 48° and to the right up to 3°
- includes a carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, and vertical clamp
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
It's $51 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- single bevel
- 15-amp motor
- horizontal handle
- 0° to 45° bevel range
- 0° to 52° miter angle range
- Model: C10FCGS
- UPC: 717709027633
Save $60 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- single bevel
- adjustable laser guide system
- 10-amp ball bearing motor
- dual slide rail system
- die-cast aluminum base
- Model: SM1816LW
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Extra storage is something we could all use more of, save today on select models via code "HOLIDAY21". Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Arrow 10x10-Foot Metal Vertical Storage Shed for $458.99 ($81 off).
Take up to $80 off drill/driver kits, tool boxes, saws, and other power tools and storage. Plus, orders of $50 or more ship free, which is rare for Ace without an Ace Rewards membership and local availability. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16.1" Large Tool Box for $65 (low by $10).
It's 50% off and the best price we've seen. Other sizes can be found in the carousel of "Similar Items" above the product. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
