eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 12V Max Xtreme 1/4" Cordless Screwdriver Kit
$63 $70
free shipping

After coupon code "PAY10LESSCR", that's $56 less than most stores charge for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • includes screwdriver, 2 batteries, 2 chargers, belt clip, and storage bag
  • brushless motor
  • 15 clutch settings
  • Model: DCF601F2R
  • Code "PAY10LESSCR"
  • Expires 11/22/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
