New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 12V Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit
$99 $189
free shipping

That's the best we could find by at least $65. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 3 LED Lights provide visibility without shadows
  • One-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
  • 79 ft-lbs max torque
  • Model: DCK211S2
  • UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tool Combo Sets Lowe's DeWalt
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
ciskot
there isn't any in stock
57 min ago

More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 12V Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit
$160 $189

It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 3 LED Lights provide visibility without shadows
  • One-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
  • 79 ft-lbs max torque
  • Model: DCK211S2
  • UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060

Verified: 02/24/2021 · Save $29.25 off list

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 47% -- $99 Buy Now
Amazon 15% $163 (exp 1 mo ago) $160 Check Price
Walmart   $201 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price