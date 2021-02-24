That's the best we could find by at least $65. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 LED Lights provide visibility without shadows
- One-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find today by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/2" drill/driver
- reciprocating saw
- circular saw with 6 1/2" carbide blade
- LED work light
- 20V MAX 2.0Ah lithium ion battery
- 20V MAX 4.0Ah lithium ion battery charger
- Model: DCK445D1M1
- UPC: 885911696418
That's $8 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED work light
- variable speed trigger
- includes 1.5mAh battery and charger
- drill features 3/8" keyless chuck
- Model: HCC2020
- UPC: 886098003105
That's $22 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bosch 12V 3/8" Drill Driver
- Bosch 12V 1/4" Hex Impact Driver
- 2 12V lithium-ion batteries with charger
- Model: CLPK22-120
- UPC: 000346432978, 000346449372
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- six sizes from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Model: 13120103
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Made in USA
- uses existing pool pump
- raises pool water temperature by 6° to 10° F
- Model: S120U
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Battery and charger are not included.
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
Save on a selection of 18 items, with prices from $34 after coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code"PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- These are certified refurb items all covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished DeWalt 16 Ga. Wide Crown Lathing Stapler for $111.99 (low by $157 for new model).
That's a $15 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- impact rated with hex shank
- 10X magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWAMF35
It's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|47%
|--
|$99
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|15%
|$163 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$160
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$201 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
