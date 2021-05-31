DeLonghi Portable Bathroom Heater for $39

It's $21 under what De'Longhi charges direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500-watts
- GFCI safety plug
- 3 heat settings
- 24-hour programmable timer
- heats rooms up to 144 sq ft
- Model: HFS50D15
- UPC: 044387680509
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on sanders, reciprocating saws, drills, saw blades, hammers, knives, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Apply code "FREESUB" to get a second footlong for free at participating locations. Shop Now at Subway
- Applies to the same or lower-priced item.
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
More Offers
- Instant Warmth: Packs 1500 watts (5120 BTUs) of power for instant personal heating
- Peace of Mind: Equipped with GFCI and designed with protection against condensation and water drips
- Personalized Comfort: Customize your heating needs with the adjustable thermostat, timer and multiple heat settings
- Warmth when you Want it: The manual programmable timer can be set to go on and off at the same time each day - ideal for bathroom pre-heating in the morning
- Lightweight and Portable: Great for bathroom use or can carry to other small rooms as needed
- Heat More of the Room: Best for small to medium rooms, including bathrooms, up to 150 sq. feet in size
- Save on Energy Bills: Heat only the room youre in, not your entire home
- Stay Cozy and Save Energy: Carving out a comfortable room, desk, or other cozy spot for work, focus, and learning is more important than ever. Add this heater to your designated space to keep it cozyoptimizing productivity and turning an unexpected challenge into an energy-saving win
- Model: HFS50D15
- UPC: 044387680509
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|56%
|$39
|$39
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$168 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$62
|Check Price
Sign In or Register