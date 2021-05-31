DeLonghi Portable Bathroom Heater for $39
New
Walmart · 26 mins ago
De'Longhi Portable Bathroom Heater
$39 $90
free shipping

It's $21 under what De'Longhi charges direct. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1500-watts
  • GFCI safety plug
  • 3 heat settings
  • 24-hour programmable timer
  • heats rooms up to 144 sq ft
  • Model: HFS50D15
  • UPC: 044387680509
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home & Garden Walmart DeLonghi
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

DeLonghi Portable Bathroom Heater, Quiet 1500W, Adjustable Thermostat 3 Heat Settings, Compact & for $62
Amazon · 2 mos ago
DeLonghi Portable Bathroom Heater, Quiet 1500W, Adjustable Thermostat 3 Heat Settings, Compact &
$62
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Instant Warmth: Packs 1500 watts (5120 BTUs) of power for instant personal heating
  • Peace of Mind: Equipped with GFCI and designed with protection against condensation and water drips
  • Personalized Comfort: Customize your heating needs with the adjustable thermostat, timer and multiple heat settings
  • Warmth when you Want it: The manual programmable timer can be set to go on and off at the same time each day - ideal for bathroom pre-heating in the morning
  • Lightweight and Portable: Great for bathroom use or can carry to other small rooms as needed
  • Heat More of the Room: Best for small to medium rooms, including bathrooms, up to 150 sq. feet in size
  • Save on Energy Bills: Heat only the room youre in, not your entire home
  • Stay Cozy and Save Energy: Carving out a comfortable room, desk, or other cozy spot for work, focus, and learning is more important than ever. Add this heater to your designated space to keep it cozyoptimizing productivity and turning an unexpected challenge into an energy-saving win
  • Model: HFS50D15
  • UPC: 044387680509
↑ less
Buy Now
DeLonghi Portable Bathroom Heater, Quiet 1500W, Adjustable Thermostat 3 Heat Settings, Compact & for $39
Walmart · 2 mos ago
DeLonghi Portable Bathroom Heater, Quiet 1500W, Adjustable Thermostat 3 Heat Settings, Compact &
$39
free shipping w/ $35

Features
  • Instant Warmth: Packs 1500 watts (5120 BTUs) of power for instant personal heating
  • Peace of Mind: Equipped with GFCI and designed with protection against condensation and water drips
  • Personalized Comfort: Customize your heating needs with the adjustable thermostat, timer and multiple heat settings
  • Warmth when you Want it: The manual programmable timer can be set to go on and off at the same time each day - ideal for bathroom pre-heating in the morning
  • Lightweight and Portable: Great for bathroom use or can carry to other small rooms as needed
  • Heat More of the Room: Best for small to medium rooms, including bathrooms, up to 150 sq. feet in size
  • Save on Energy Bills: Heat only the room youre in, not your entire home
  • Stay Cozy and Save Energy: Carving out a comfortable room, desk, or other cozy spot for work, focus, and learning is more important than ever. Add this heater to your designated space to keep it cozyoptimizing productivity and turning an unexpected challenge into an energy-saving win
  • Model: HFS50D15
  • UPC: 044387680509
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 56% $39 $39 Buy Now
Amazon   $168 (exp 2 mos ago) $62 Check Price