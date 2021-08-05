DeLonghi Pinguino 115V Portable Air Conditioner for $300
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeLonghi Pinguino 115V Portable Air Conditioner
$300 $350
free shipping

That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by doodahdeals via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • covers area up to 400 sq. ft.
  • 3 fan speeds
  • Model: PAC N270GN
