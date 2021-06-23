Dash Mini Griddle for $10

It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Aqua, Red, or Silver.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- measures 5" x 2.8" x 6"
- non-stick coated surface
- Model: 1077601
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find today by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- This price is for Prime members only.
- includes beaters and hooks
That's $9 less than you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White.
- 12 pre-programmed modes
- digital display
- automatic filling dispenser
- 13-hour delay start
- Model: DBM150GBWH01
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
At $20 off, that's a savings of more than 65%. Buy Now at Belk
- In three colors (Blue pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders over $49.
- measures 8.94" L x 6.38" W x 10.04" H
- washable permanent filter
- flip-top lid
- BPA free
That's a savings of $20 off list. Buy Now at Belk
- In Black.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the 8.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free with orders of $49 or more.
- BPA free
- auto shut off
- hand wash
- external water level indicator
- Model: TM-796KECB
Get huge savings of up to 50% off oral health, grooming, kitchen appliances, and more. Shop Now at Philips
That is $10 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in several colors (Mint pictured).
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- vacuums, sweeps, and mops all non-carpet floors
It's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- includes an axe, throwing stars, and a target
Save on over 500 items from New Balance, Columbia, Under Armour, adidas, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Sneaker for $60 (low by $10).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Belk
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- folding targets
- 8 glowing bean bags
