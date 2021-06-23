Dash Mini Griddle for $10
Belk · 1 hr ago
Dash Mini Griddle
$10 $20
free shipping w/ $49

It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Belk

  • Available in Aqua, Red, or Silver.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
  • measures 5" x 2.8" x 6"
  • non-stick coated surface
  • Model: 1077601
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
