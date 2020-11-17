New
Belk · 37 mins ago
Dash Mini Pie Maker
$15 $18
pickup

Tips
  • In Red.
  • It must be picked up in the store to get this price; otherwise, it's $26 shipped.
Features
  • PFOA-free non-stick cooking surfaces
  • includes a circular crust cutter
  • makes 4" pies
  • Model: DPIE100GB
  • Expires 11/20/2020
    Published 37 min ago
