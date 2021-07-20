DampRid Moisture Absorber Refill 42-oz. Pouch for $2.59 for members
Ace Hardware · 38 mins ago
DampRid Moisture Absorber Refill 42-oz. Pouch
$2.59 for members $5
pickup

That's about $2 less than you'd find it in local stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This price is for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
Features
  • non-toxic
  • reclosable pouch
  • Model: FG30K
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
