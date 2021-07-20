DampRid Moisture Absorber Refill 42-oz. Pouch for $2.59 for members

That's about $2 less than you'd find it in local stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
- non-toxic
- reclosable pouch
- Model: FG30K
Expires 7/31/2021
Expires 7/31/2021
Popularity: 3/5
It's about $2 under what you would pay in-store locally elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in Pure Linen scent.
- Designed for use with refillable DampRid containers (sold separately).
- You'll need to sign up for an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which run about $9. Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- non-toxic formula
- reclosable pouch
- active ingredient of calcium chloride purports to attract excess moisture from the air, remove musty odors, and improve overall air quality
- Model: FG30PL
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% natural rubber
- built-in squeegee edge
- telescopic handle extends from 36" to 60"
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- extends from 26" to 42"
- replaceable antimicrobial head
- Model: 12126100
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.That's a savings of $8 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- for removing deep stains
- Model: HDW-12T
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on almost 500 items across power tools, patio furniture, bird feed, coolers, fans, weed killer, and more. Many items have unique extra offers marked on page, such as BOGO offers, and discounts for members. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
That's around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
After the in-cart discount, that's around a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
