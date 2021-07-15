DampRid 10.5-oz. Refillable Moisture Absorber for $1.99 in cart

After the in-cart discount, that's around a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Expires 7/31/2021
That's around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
It's about $2 under what you would pay in-store locally elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in Pure Linen scent.
- Designed for use with refillable DampRid containers (sold separately).
- You'll need to sign up for an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which run about $9. Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- non-toxic formula
- reclosable pouch
- active ingredient of calcium chloride purports to attract excess moisture from the air, remove musty odors, and improve overall air quality
- Model: FG30PL
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5 or more shipping charge. Oversize items may incur larger shipping fees.
Apply coupon code "50TILK6N" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Sky Blue pictured).
- Sold by LovoIn Deals via Amazon.
- hand crank
- UPF 50+
- fade resistant
- waterproof
That is $16 off the list price, and about $3 less than you'd pay for a similar mirror elsewhere. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Available in White at this price.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
- measures 16" x 52" overall
- mirror measures 12" x 48"
- includes hanging hardware
- Model: 17794183
That's $10 off list and the best deal we could find – third-party sellers charge at least $4 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vitam Amo via Amazon.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill for $729 ($71 off)
