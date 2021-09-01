DampRid 64-oz. No Scent Moisture Absorbent for $7.99 for members

Ace Rewards members save an additional $4, dropping this to $2 under what you'd pay picking it up at your local Lowe's or Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- controls musty odors from moisture for up to 60-days in areas up to 1,000-sq.ft. and up to 6-mo. in 250-sq. ft. areas
- sealed safety cover
- non-toxic and septic safe
- Model: FG50T
This is the highest discount we've seen on clearance since last year. Save on 1000's of items, including indoor and outdoor furniture, bedding, decor, and much more. Shop Now at Pottery Barn
- Shipping is free for most orders over $99 with code "FREESHIP". Furniture and other large items may incur additional shipping surcharges.
- Posted by Liz.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been trying to redecorate my house lately, and Pottery Barn has the look I'm going for: modern and stylish, but also cozy, comfortable, and not too formal. Discounts on anything here are pretty rare, so I like to buy off season/clearance to take advantage of the discounts offered."
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on a unique collection, including serveware from $10, bakeware from $18, and cookware from $10. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- All sales are final.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Botanique Mini Ramekin 4-Pc. Set for $15 ($10 off).
Save on grills, generators, fertilizer, tool kits, ladders, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. It's free to sign up for membership.
Get started early on fall lawn care with savings on Scotts brand items via Ace's buy one, get another item free, or member only discounts (it's free to sign up for an account). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Scotts EZ Seed Patch & Repair Tall Fescue 10-lb. Bag for $21.99 for members (low by $8).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
