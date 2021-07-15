Dahle 552 Professional 20" Rotary Trimmer for $130
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Dahle 552 Professional 20" Rotary Trimmer
$130 $200
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 20-sheet capacity
  • 20" cut length
  • Model: 00552-15001
