Adorama · 1 hr ago
$199 $249
free shipping
That's $45 under our mention from last November and about $50 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- 4K resolution
- microSD card slot
- measures 4.8" high
- 3-axis stabilized
- up to 4K60 video and 12MP photos
- Model: CP.ZM.00000097.03
Details
