eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DJI Osmo Handheld 4K Camera and 3-Axis Gimbal
$199 $279
free shipping

That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by DJI via eBay with DJI's standard manufacturer warranty. (Exact warranty terms are unclear.)
Features
  • panorama mode
  • smartphone operation via the DJI GO app
  • 4K video at up to 30 fps
  • integrated microphone & 3.5mm port for external mic
  • Model: CP.ZM.000160.R
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
