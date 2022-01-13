That's $25 less than our mention from last month, and and savings of $175 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Published 18 min ago
That's a savings of $15 off list, which drops it a buck under our October mention. Buy Now at TomTop
- atomic clock
- backlit LCD touchscreen
- 60-meter wireless transmission
- measures indoor and outdoor humidity and temperature
The best discounts are on 2020 models, but new, 2022 products are still 15% to 20% off. Prices start at $17. Shop Now at Tile
- Pictured is the Tile Mate 2022 for $19.99 (a shipped low by $4).
That is $24 less than you'd pay direct from FosPower. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by sfplanet via eBay.
- 4000mAh power bank
- USB port
- crank lever power, solar panel power, and microUSB rechargeable
- SOS alarm w/ siren and flashing light
- flashlight w/ motion sensor
- receive NOAA channels
- AM/FM function
- Model: FOSPWB-2410
Stay weather-aware with a radio that doesn't depend on cell networks or internet to send an alert. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- SAME alert programming sounds an alert only when specific counties are threatened
- receives 7 NOAA channels with flood, tornado, thunderstorm, and other warnings
- powered by AC adapter (included) or 3 AA batteries (not included)
- 90 dB siren, voice alert, and flashing LED warning systems
- built-in clock with alarm and snooze
- Model: WR120
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $6 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by www.5stardeal.com via eBay.
- 260 lumens (COB bulb on handle); 100 lumens (standard LED bulb on end)
- requires 4 AAA Batteries (not included)
- Model: M570005
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
That's a savings of $300 off retail. Buy Now at Amazon
- hover button
- S, N, and M mode
- 150° field of view
- emergency brake
- RockSteady EIS technology
- smart return to home mode
- record 4K/60fps video at up to 120 Mbps
- Model: CPFP0000000101
That's $150 under the best price we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- 4K video & 4x zoom
- 31-minute max flight time
- 10 km video transmission
- wide-angle, 180°, and sphere panoramas
- propeller guard, charging hub, DIY creative kit, and snap adapter
- Model: CP.MA.00000306.01.E
That is the best price we could find for a refurb by $70, and about $239 less than you'd pay for a new combo elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by DJI official Store via Newegg.
- 48MP photos & 4K/60fps video
- up to 34-minute flight time
- intelligent tracking
- includes remote control, three batteries, six propellors, plus chargers and accessories
- Model: CP.MA.00000167
