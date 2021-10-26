You'd pay at least $70 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sod by DJI Official Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- ActiveTrack 3.0
- 1/1.7” CMOS sensor
- 64MP photos and 4K video
- Model: CP.OS.00000121.01.E
Published 45 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's $71 less than you'd pay for this model in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- foldable
- 4x zoom
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01.E
That's $100 off our mention from three weeks ago, $550 off list, and $249 less than what you'd pay for this combo new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dronesuperstore via eBay.
- 48MP camera w/ 4K/60fps video
- 34-minute max flight time
- 10km video transmission
- APAS 3.0 obstacle avoidance
That's $151 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" unlocks free shipping -- an $8.99 savings. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 2-axis stabilized gimbal camera
- 16 minutes maximum flight time
- 12-megapixel camera
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's also the best we've seen for any Tello model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 13 minutes maximum flight time
- compatible w/ smartphone VR headset
- electronic image stabilization
- Model: CP.PT.00000252.01
There are toys, puzzles, board games, and ride-ons discounted in this section — a good spot to shop for some early holiday gifts. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot discounts apparel, home goods, and other odds & ends to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. (Do a little digging. You're sure to find something you can use.) Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on Jenga, puzzles, building blocks, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Paw Patrol Jet to The Rescue Deluxe Transforming Spiral Rescue Jet for $18.99 ($21 off)
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a minifigure
- for ages 7+
- Model: 76895
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Alternatively, add two pairs to your cart and the price drops to $45. (A low by $68.)
- Available in Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
You'd pay $799 for a new unit from DJI direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Super Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
That's $39 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 5 MP still images & 720p video
- 13 minute flight time
- auto-takeoff / landing
- works with Tello app, VR headsets, and controllers
- Model: CP.TL.00000047.01
