eBay · 19 mins ago
$379 $449
free shipping
That's $71 less than you'd pay for this model in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
Features
- foldable
- 4x zoom
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01.E
Details
