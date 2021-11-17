This is the lowest price we found today for a refurb by $98 and ties the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay.
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- 4x zoom
- foldable
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01
Apply coupon code "IGOTMYSHOT" to save $3 on a 5" x 7" photo print.
Need a bigger size? Apply coupon code "GRATEFUL8X10" to save $4 off an 8" x 10" print. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Requires same day pickup.
It includes a dual battery charger and 3 total batteries, making it the best deal we could find by $70. (Most retailers charge this price for the camera alone.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K video capture
- 12MP photo resolution
- touch screen & voice control
- advanced noise suppression
- WiFi
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- Model: CHDRB-804
It's $193 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pine Mountain Archery via eBay.
- External antenna
- Onboard GPS
- 80-foot invisible flash range
- 80-foot detection range
- OTA (Over the air) firmware updates
- Model: MCG-13477
You'd pay $100 more everywhere else. Buy Now at GoPro
- Also included in the bundle is the SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card (it adds to cart automatically).
It's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay over $200 for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by steve deap via eBay.
- high-performance console
- arcade-quality multiplayer controller
- 2 sets of 8 action buttons and pinball controls
- 150 built-in games, plus 10 bonus games
- 3 free months of ArcadeNet
- Model: HA2802D
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's also the best we've seen for any Tello model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 13 minutes maximum flight time
- compatible w/ smartphone VR headset
- electronic image stabilization
- Model: CP.PT.00000252.01
You'd pay $40 direct from the brand or via other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay.
- It includes a 1-year DJI warranty applies.
- Supports up to 3.3" wide smartphones
- Magnetic smartphone mount
- Up to 15-hour runtime
- 2450mAh capacity
- USB Type-C power input, USB Type-A power output
- 360 degree rotation
- Motorized
- Foldable
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Grip tripod included
That's $10 less than the next best price on a refurb, and $110 less than a new combo. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 3-axis motorized gimbal
- 30-minute max flight time
- includes battery, propellers, & a microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000123.01
That's $10 below our refurb mention from two weeks ago and $210 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
