It ties the best price we've seen and is $179 less than you'd pay for this combo in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dronesuperstore via eBay.
- 4K video & 4x zoom
- 31-minute max flight time
- 10 km video transmission
- wide-angle, 180°, and sphere panoramas
- propeller guard, charging hub, DIY creative kit, and snap adapter
- Model: CP.MA.00000306.01.E
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's also the best we've seen for any Tello model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 13 minutes maximum flight time
- compatible w/ smartphone VR headset
- electronic image stabilization
- Model: CP.PT.00000252.01
That's $10 less than the next best price on a refurb, and $110 less than a new combo. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 3-axis motorized gimbal
- 30-minute max flight time
- includes battery, propellers, & a microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000123.01
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay
- foldable
- 4x zoom
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01.E
That's $10 below our refurb mention from two weeks ago and $210 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
Apply coupon code "50CJURWK" for a savings of $115. Buy Now at Amazon
- The coupon also cuts 50% off of the 20-watt version, on the same product page.
- Sold by Sanzhe Store via Amazon.
- Engraves wood, metal, leather, and more
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a whole lot of cuddles. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 16" x 11" x 26"
There are 9 learning toys to choose from, which prices starting at $8. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Learning Resources Coding Critters Ranger and Zip for $22.49 ($9 low)
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a minifigure
- for ages 7+
- Model: 76895
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
You'd pay $40 direct from the brand or via other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay.
- It includes a 1-year DJI warranty applies.
- Supports up to 3.3" wide smartphones
- Magnetic smartphone mount
- Up to 15-hour runtime
- 2450mAh capacity
- USB Type-C power input, USB Type-A power output
- 360 degree rotation
- Motorized
- Foldable
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Grip tripod included
That's $39 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 5 MP still images & 720p video
- 13 minute flight time
- auto-takeoff / landing
- works with Tello app, VR headsets, and controllers
- Model: CP.TL.00000047.01
It's $45 under our mention from two weeks ago and $115 under what you'd pay for it nre from DJI direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sod by DJI Official Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- ActiveTrack 3.0
- 1/1.7” CMOS sensor
- 64MP photos and 4K video
- Model: CP.OS.00000121.01.E
That's $259 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- It also includes a 1-year DJI warranty.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- 48MP photos & 4K/60fps video
- up to 34-minute flight time
- intelligent tracking
- includes remote control, three batteries, six propellors, plus chargers and accessories.
- Model: CP.MA.00000167
