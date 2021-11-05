That's $259 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- It also includes a 1-year DJI warranty.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- 48MP photos & 4K/60fps video
- up to 34-minute flight time
- intelligent tracking
- includes remote control, three batteries, six propellors, plus chargers and accessories.
- Model: CP.MA.00000167
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's also the best we've seen for any Tello model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 13 minutes maximum flight time
- compatible w/ smartphone VR headset
- electronic image stabilization
- Model: CP.PT.00000252.01
That's $10 less than the next best price on a refurb, and $110 less than a new combo. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 3-axis motorized gimbal
- 30-minute max flight time
- includes battery, propellers, & a microSD card
- Model: CP.MA.00000123.01
That's $80 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 4x zoom
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01.E
That's $10 below our refurb mention from two weeks ago and $210 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
That's a savings of $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- ages 3+
- measures 6x4-feet
- inflates in 30 seconds
- carrying case
- requires standard box fan (not included)
Save on Jenga, puzzles, building blocks, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Paw Patrol Jet to The Rescue Deluxe Transforming Spiral Rescue Jet for $18.99 ($21 off)
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to get this deal. That's $60 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Gotrax Sports Scooter via eBay.
- 8.5" pneumatic tires
- up to 15.5mph speeds
- travels up to 9-12 miles
- Model: GXL V2
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a whole lot of cuddles. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 16" x 11" x 26"
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
That's $39 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 5 MP still images & 720p video
- 13 minute flight time
- auto-takeoff / landing
- works with Tello app, VR headsets, and controllers
- Model: CP.TL.00000047.01
That's $29 under our September refurb mention and $179 less than you'd pay for a new one at most major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4K video & 4x zoom
- 31-minute max flight time
- 10 km video transmission
- wide-angle, 180°, and sphere panoramas
- propeller guard, charging hub, DIY creative kit, and snap adapter
- Model: CP.MA.00000306.01.E
You'd pay at least $70 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sod by DJI Official Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- ActiveTrack 3.0
- 1/1.7” CMOS sensor
- 64MP photos and 4K video
- Model: CP.OS.00000121.01.E
