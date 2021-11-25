You'd pay $799 for a new drone alone elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Super Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's also the best we've seen for any Tello model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 13 minutes maximum flight time
- compatible w/ smartphone VR headset
- electronic image stabilization
- Model: CP.PT.00000252.01
That's a savings of $300 off retail. Buy Now at Amazon
- hover button
- S, N, and M mode
- 150° field of view
- emergency brake
- RockSteady EIS technology
- smart return to home mode
- record 4K/60fps video at up to 120 Mbps
- Model: CPFP0000000101
That's $10 below our refurb mention from two weeks ago and $210 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
That's $11 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago and $50 less than most retailers charge for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Salechamps via eBay.
- This item is in like new condition; no warranty information is provided.
- 5 MP still images & 720p video
- 13 minute flight time
- auto-takeoff / landing
- works with Tello app, VR headsets, and controllers
- Model: CP.TL.00000047.01
Save on ping pong tables, paddles, badminton nets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Joola Inside Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table for $314.28 (low by $48)
Save on a range of toys and games, with mini-drones starting at $20; jigsaw puzzles from $8; and remote control cars from $14. Shop Now at Amazon
Take up to 40% off these sets, putting them at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet for $39.99 (pictured, $10 off)
It's a savings of $500 off list, $100 under our mention from 5 days ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
Take up to 80% off deals on tech, tools, apparel, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
You'd pay $40 direct at PUMA. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay
- In Black/White/Blue/Red/Green or Limoges/White/Green
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Black (pictured) or Black/White.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
This is the lowest price we found today for a refurb by $98 and ties the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay.
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- 4x zoom
- foldable
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01
You'd pay $40 direct from the brand or via other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay.
- It includes a 1-year DJI warranty applies.
- Supports up to 3.3" wide smartphones
- Magnetic smartphone mount
- Up to 15-hour runtime
- 2450mAh capacity
- USB Type-C power input, USB Type-A power output
- 360 degree rotation
- Motorized
- Foldable
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Grip tripod included
It's $179 less than what you'd pay for one in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dronesuperstore via eBay.
- 4K video & 4x zoom
- 31-minute max flight time
- 10 km video transmission
- wide-angle, 180°, and sphere panoramas
- propeller guard, charging hub, DIY creative kit, and snap adapter
- Model: CP.MA.00000306.01.E
It's $45 under our mention from two weeks ago and $115 under what you'd pay for it nre from DJI direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sod by DJI Official Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- ActiveTrack 3.0
- 1/1.7” CMOS sensor
- 64MP photos and 4K video
- Model: CP.OS.00000121.01.E
More Offers
That's $10 below our refurb mention from two weeks ago and $210 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|$589
|$599
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register