New
eBay · 16 mins ago
DJI MT1SS5 Mavic Mini S Foldable Drone
$269 $399
free shipping

Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • a 90-day warranty applies
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
Features
  • 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
  • stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
  • up to 30 minutes flight time
  • 30° maximum tilt
  • Model: CPMA0000012001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Gadgets eBay DJI
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 32% -- $269 Buy Now