Adorama · 11 mins ago
D'Angelico Premier Gramercy Single Cutaway Grand Auditorium Acoustic-Electric Guitar
$349 $600
free shipping

Save $251 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • mahogany back & sides
  • solid sitka spruce top
  • ovangkol fingerboard
  • bone nut & saddle
  • D'Angelico onboard preamp/tuner
  • Model: DAPCSG200DCBAP
