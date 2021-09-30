That's $55 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, however the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
- 2 folding external antennas
- Model: DAP-1620
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- Model: R6700AX-1AZNAS
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- AX1800 WiFi 6 w/ speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft.
- up to 40 concurrent users
- includes 1-year Netgear Insight Remote Management subscription service
- Model: SXK30-100NAS
- UPC: 606449154535
Save on a selection of Google Nest and Amazon routers and wireless systems. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping adds $8.95 or pickup may be available.)
- You'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend.
- Pictured is the Amazon eero 6 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Mesh WiFi System for $196 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $30)
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
