Adorama · 56 mins ago
CyberPower Intelligent LCD Series CP1350AVRLCD 8-outlet 810W 1350VA back-UPS
$95 $145
free shipping

That's $50 less than you'd pay for the new version elsewhere. (This is the older version, which as far as we can tell isn't sold elsewhere.) Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • LCD diagnostic display panel
  • 4 battery and surge protected outlets
  • 4 surge protected outlets
  • Model: CP1350AVRLCD
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
