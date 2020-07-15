New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
$95 $145
free shipping
That's $50 under what you'd pay for the upgraded version elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- 8 outlets (4 battery & surge protected, 4 surge-only protected)
- LCD diagnostic display panel
- Model: CP1350AVRLCD
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Adorama · 4 wks ago
Pyle Bluetooth In-Wall Audio Control Receiver
$35
free shipping
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
Features
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Adorama · 4 days ago
Jamo S 807 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Speaker Pair
$169 $519
free shipping
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
Adorama · 2 wks ago
Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam
$90
free shipping
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
Features
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
Adorama · 1 wk ago
AmazFit Stratos Smartwatch
$145 $180
free shipping
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
Best Buy · 3 wks ago
CyberPower AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Gaming PC w/ 1TB SSD + RX 5700 XT 8GB GPU
$1,200
free shipping
Although that's list price, it's a great deal for a system with these specs - even when compared to building one yourself. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB NVMe SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB video card
- Liquid cooling
- Windows 10
