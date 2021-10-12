New
eBay · 1 hr ago
2 for $27 $40
free shipping
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Only need one? Pad your order over $25 with eligible items and then apply the coupon for the same discount.
- dual USB charging ports & 6 grounded swivel outlets
- 1,200 joules of surge protection
- Model: P600WSURC1
Newegg · 1 day ago
Powrui Surge Protector Outlet Extender
$12 $20
free shipping
To make this $4 under what Powrui direct charges, apply coupon code "MKTC70O2IUNC". Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by POWRUI via Newegg.
- 2 USB ports
- 9 AC outlets
- 1080-joules surge protection
- Model: AHR-035
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Pyle Multi-Outlet Power Supply
$79 $95
free shipping
Save $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 front panel outlets and 16 flexible rear outlets
- Model: PCO860
eBay · 4 days ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB GSM Android Phone
$249 $1,000
free shipping
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
eBay · 8 hrs ago
Reebok Men's Flashfilm 3 Running Shoes
$25 $30
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
eBay · 3 days ago
PUMA Men's Flow Adjustable Running Cap
$9.99 $25
free shipping
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
eBay · 3 days ago
eBay Cell Phone Sale
up to 76% off
free shipping
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
CyberPower 10-Outlet 1100VA PC Battery Back-Up System
$101 $119
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 10 outlets, including 5 surge protected and 5 surge protected + battery backup
- telephone, network, and coaxial protection
- automatic voltage regulation
- Model: LX1100G
