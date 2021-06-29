Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray Concentrate 32-oz. Bottle for $6.99 for members
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray Concentrate 32-oz. Bottle
$6.99 for members $10
pickup

You'd pay $2 more at other local stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • QuickFlip hose-end sprayer attachment
  • treats up to 5,000 square feet
  • controls up to 12 weeks against listed insects
  • contains 0.16% lambda-cyhalothrin
  • Model: 61067
  • Published 1 hr ago
1 comment
JGINCT
Great idea, spray poison everywhere. Take that, environment!
42 min ago

