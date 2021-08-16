Cuisinart Elemental 11 Cup 550w Food Processor for $46

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to make this $84 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- Available in Gray.
- 550-watt motor
- 11-cup work bowl
- Model: FP-11GMFR
That's a buck under our mention from March, the best price we could find by $2, a savings of $65 off list, and lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- removeable drip tray
- automatically grinds whole beans and dispenses ground coffee directly into filter basket
- grinds and brews up to 16-oz. at a time
- grind-off feature
- Model: DGB-1FR
Most sellers charge $300. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5-quart bowl capacity
- 2 paddles
- Model: ICE-100
That's $2 under Amazon's best-ever price for a new one, and the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $7. (It's also $4 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- four speeds
- pulse setting
- 56-oz jar
- Model: SBC1000
That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- heat adjustable warming plate
- charcoal water filter
- automatic shut-off
- programmable
- brew pause
- BPA free
- Model: DCC-1200
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16 box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24 box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Restrictions apply.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $69.99 (low by $70).
At 50% off, it's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Target
- 11” x 15.5” nonstick cooking surface
- reversible grill/griddle plate
- temperature control dial
- dishwasher-safe parts
- 1,500 watts
- 25.6" cord
- Model: HRG2100
To save $18, apply coupon code "60SR5U4X". It's a buck cheaper than the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zenes via Amazon.
- BPA-free plastic
- extra wide mouth
- includes three round, stainless steel blades
- Model: 8541972638
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Winter football is coming. Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get this deal. That's $60 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Legend Ink / Ash Gray.
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" and the in-cart discount make this the best we've seen. It's $19 less than ASICS charges directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- AM/FM/SW band receiver
- USB and SD card inputs
You'd pay $25 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 150 square inch cooking surface
- dual venting system
- 3 lid locks
- Model: CCG190RB
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6 and a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- perforated surface
- dishwasher safe
- heavy gauge aluminized steel construction
- nonstick interior
- Model: AMB-14PP
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes 2-qt. saucepan w/ cover; 3-qt. saute pan w/ cover; 5-qt. stockpot w/ cover, 10" skillet, slotted turner, solid spoon, pasta server, and 9" nylon tongs
- dishwasher safe
