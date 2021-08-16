Cuisinart Elemental 11 Cup 550w Food Processor for $46
eBay · 42 mins ago
Certified Refurbished Cuisinart Food Processor
$46 $58
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to make this $84 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • Available in Gray.
Features
  • 550-watt motor
  • 11-cup work bowl
  • Model: FP-11GMFR
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
