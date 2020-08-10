That's $14 under our May refurb mention and the best price we've seen. (It's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- A Cuisinart warranty applies, but the terms are unclear.
- includes measuring scoop
- 5-setting browning control
- batter pour spout
- nonstick baking plates
- Model: WAF-V100
-
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon to drop the price to $13 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Stainless Steel.
- This item is expected back in stock on August 6 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- rotating function
- 9 browning settings
- Model: 13991
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Automatic in-cart savings on over 1,000 men's, women's, and kids' shoes, jackets, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
You'd pay $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
Apply coupon code "STYLE21" for the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver at this price.
- boiling whistle
- ergonomic handle
- Model: CTK-SS17N
