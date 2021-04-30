Cuisinart Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker for $68

Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- 5 beverage sizes: 4- to 12-oz.
- removable 72-oz. water reservoir
- charcoal water filter
- hot water button
- auto On/Off and adjustable temperature control
- compatible with any brand of single cup pod including Keurig K-Cup pods
- Model: SS-10
Applying coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops that to $17 below what you'd pay for a new unit for at most major retailers.
Update: The price has dropped to $33.99 after coupon. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- 8-oz. bean hopper
- removable grind chamber holds enough ground coffee for 32 cups
- automatic shut off
- Model: DBM-8
Use coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to drop it to $25.49. That's the lowest price we could find by $8 and the best price we've seen too on it. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by lifestylebyfocus via eBay
- 2 speeds
- stainless steel blades
- Model: HB-120PC
That's $80 under the best price we could find for a new one.
Update: the price has now dropped to $69.99 Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- Seal Tight Advantage system
- wide mouth feed tube
- adjustable slicing disc
- reversible shredding disc
- stainless steel chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: FP-11GM
Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4MOM". It's the best we could find for a refurb by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "ICEMAKER5296" to get this price. That's a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- 3.5L water tank
- produce up to 66-lbs. of ice every 24 hours
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- 7 doneness levels & egg size selector
- built-in piercer locks away for safety
- progress bar
Choose from 11 different stand-alone ice makers in a variety of sizes and colors to suit a range of needs. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 44-lbs. Portable Countertop Ice Maker with Scoop for $149.95 (a low by $20).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- Model: COM-099
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel construction
- fits over 1 burger patty and a standard grilled cheese sandwich
- Model: CMD-388
It's $3 below our mention from January and the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 14.5" x 14.5" x 15"
- 150 square inch chrome plated cooking rack
- dual vent system
- Model: CCG190RB
More Offers
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|66%
|--
|$68
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$140 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$140
|Check Price
|Newegg
|$129 (exp 3 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register