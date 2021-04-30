Cuisinart Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker for $68
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker
$68 $80
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
Features
  • 5 beverage sizes: 4- to 12-oz.
  • removable 72-oz. water reservoir
  • charcoal water filter
  • hot water button
  • auto On/Off and adjustable temperature control
  • compatible with any brand of single cup pod including Keurig K-Cup pods
  • Model: SS-10
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Cuisinart
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Free
Shipping
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Cuisinart Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker
$140
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 66% -- $68 Buy Now
Amazon   $140 (exp 3 wks ago) $140 Check Price
Newegg   $129 (exp 3 yrs ago) -- Check Price