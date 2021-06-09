Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor for $22
eBay · 13 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor
$22 $42
free shipping

That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Buydig via eBay.
  • 21-oz. work bowl
  • 2 speeds
  • stainless steel blade
  • Model: DLC-1SS
