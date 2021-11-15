That's at least $79 off what you'd spend for a new one, but most retailers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- 1800W
- 0.6-cu. ft. capacity
- 7 functions
- digital controls w/ backlit display
- Model: TOB-135FR
- UPC: 086279065582
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $80 off list when new, and the best price we could find for this refurb by $20.
Update: It's now $44.44. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in Gray.
- 550-watt motor
- 11-cup work bowl
- Model: FP-11GMFR
That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a similar new unit today. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 90-day Amazon Renewed warranty applies.
- 21-oz. work bowl
- 2 speeds
- reversible blade
- Model: DLC-1SSF
Save $90 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 90-day Amazon guarantee applies.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 3 temperature settings
- thermal shock-resistant glass container
- 4 speeds
- Model: SBC-1000FR
This is the lowest price we found for a refurb by $15.
Update: The price dropped to $119.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- air fry function and presets
- dehydrate/proof settings
- 6-cubic foot interior
- 1,800 watts
- Model: CTOA-130PC1
Save on over a dozen kitchen conveniences from Bella, Art & Cook, Hamilton Beach, and more, all for $10 or less. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Bella 5-Cup Drip Coffeemaker for $9.99 ($19 off).
Save on a range of convection ovens with Element IQ heating sensors that put the heat where and when it's needed for ideal cooking. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Breville Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven for $223.95 ($126 off).
Apply coupon code "508S1GN6" for a savings of $99.. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dreamy Kitchen via Amazon.
- 12 presets
- 1,700-watts
- 23-Qt. capacity
- up to 450° heat
Take $32 off with coupon code "80CZDPWD". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by BeauTales via Amazon.
- May take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- cuts and seals
- detachable hook
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 222r
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
Get extra savings when you spend $20 or more on clothing, shoes, sporting gear, and more for men, women, and kids. Over 1,900 items available. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals ZX 8000 Superstar Shoes for $44.99 in cart ($95 off list).
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
It's $26 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handles
That is a $100 drop from our May mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8-in-1 cooking options: smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, and char-grill.
- French style doors with viewing windows
- Interior rack customization system
- interior lights
- Large work station and a digital display
- 2 stainless steel racks with a 5-position oven-style rack system
- Model: CGWM-080
You'd pay almost double that at other stores, as it costs $7 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Includes a mini fry pan and a slotted turner
- Silicone handle
- Includes a slotted turner
- Dishwasher safe
That's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best shipped price we could find in any color by at least $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 150 square inch cooking surface
- dual venting system
- 3 lid locks
- Model: CCG190RB
More Offers
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1800 watts of power
- Spacious 0.6-Cubic-foot capacity - Fits 6 slices of bread or a 12" pizza
- 7 functions in one: toast, bagel, convection, bake, broil, reheat and defrost
- Always Event toast shade control offers consistent results slice after slice
- Digital controls with blue backlit display
- Model: TOB-135FR
- UPC: 086279065582
