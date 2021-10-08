New
eBay · 20 mins ago
$38 $45
free shipping
That's $42 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
Features
- 5 toasting programs
- 7 shade settings
- slide out crumb tray
- Model: CPT-640
- UPC: 086279175656
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 10 hrs ago
New Balance Men's 669v2 Shoes
$24 $75
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay
eBay · 7 hrs ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB GSM Android Phone
$249 $1,000
free shipping
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
Features
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
eBay · 4 days ago
Escape Fitness Deck 2.0 16-in-1 Multi-Purpose Workout Bench
$82 $440
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
eBay · 5 days ago
Power Systems Multi-Function Non-Slip Weight Bench
$110 $370
free shipping
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Supreme Grind Burr Mill Coffee Grinder
$33 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get it for $26 less than a new model costs at stores like Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
Features
- 8-0z.
- 18 settings
- Removable grind chamber
- Electric timer
- Scoop/cleaning brush
- Model: DBM-8FR
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill & Smoker
$597 $797
$50 shipping
That is a $100 drop from our May mention. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 8-in-1 cooking options: smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, and char-grill.
- French style doors with viewing windows
- Interior rack customization system
- interior lights
- Large work station and a digital display
- 2 stainless steel racks with a 5-position oven-style rack system
- Model: CGWM-080
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Cuisinart 12" x 16" Stainless Steel Grill Topper
$16 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- perforated grilling surface
- Model: CGT-301
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Cuisinart 3-in-1 5-Burner Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill
$346 $396
free shipping
That's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Five ceramic burners producing 48,000 BTUs
- 12,000 BTU stainless-steel side burner
- cooking area: 502 square inches
- secondary cooking area: 168 square inches
- Model: GAS9556AS
More Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
$80 $101
free shipping w/ $35
It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Function and fashion come together in this stainless steel Cuisinart toaster, which boasts a sleek, modern design
- Designed with generous slots and five toasting options to accommodate all types of bread, it also boasts adjustable shade settings to suit every taste
- Model: CPT-640
- UPC: 086279175656
Amazon · 11 mos ago
$70 $101
It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Function and fashion come together in this stainless steel Cuisinart toaster, which boasts a sleek, modern design
- Designed with generous slots and five toasting options to accommodate all types of bread, it also boasts adjustable shade settings to suit every taste
- Model: CPT-640
- UPC: 086279175656
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|62%
|--
|$38
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|30%
|$80 (exp 11 mos ago)
|$70
|Check Price
|Walmart
|21%
|$80 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$80
|Check Price
Sign In or Register