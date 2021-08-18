Cuisinart Coffeemaker Premium Single Serve Coffee Machine for $63

Coupon code "PICKCR10" drops this to $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- removable 72-oz. water reservoir
- auto On/Off and adjustable temperature control
- compatible with any brand of single cup pod
- Model: SS-10
That's a buck under our mention from March, the best price we could find by $2, a savings of $65 off list, and lowest we've seen in any condition.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- removeable drip tray
- automatically grinds whole beans and dispenses ground coffee directly into filter basket
- grinds and brews up to 16-oz. at a time
- grind-off feature
- Model: DGB-1FR
Most sellers charge $300. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5-quart bowl capacity
- 2 paddles
- Model: ICE-100
That's $2 under Amazon's best-ever price for a new one, and the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $7. (It's also $4 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- four speeds
- pulse setting
- 56-oz jar
- Model: SBC1000
Coupon code "EVERYROOM15" makes this the best price we could find by $5, although it's at least $100 anywhere else. Buy Now at Home Depot
- grinds up to 3 lbs. per minute
- reverse function
- brushed stainless steel housing
- includes 2 grinding plates and 2 sausage attachments
- pusher with accessory storage
- Model: MG-100
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16 box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24 box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Restrictions apply.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $69.99 (low by $70).
To save $18, apply coupon code "60SR5U4X". It's a buck cheaper than the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zenes via Amazon.
- BPA-free plastic
- extra wide mouth
- includes three round, stainless steel blades
- Model: 8541972638
At 50% off, it's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Target
- 11” x 15.5” nonstick cooking surface
- reversible grill/griddle plate
- temperature control dial
- dishwasher-safe parts
- 1,500 watts
- 25.6" cord
- Model: HRG2100
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Firstclasstvs via eBay.
- attaches to clothing with clip or magnet
- 2.5 hours of 720p video recording or 1 hour live broadcasting
- 8MP
- tap and shoot
- Model: 1045ION
You'd pay $25 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 150 square inch cooking surface
- dual venting system
- 3 lid locks
- Model: CCG190RB
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6 and a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- perforated surface
- dishwasher safe
- heavy gauge aluminized steel construction
- nonstick interior
- Model: AMB-14PP
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes 2-qt. saucepan w/ cover; 3-qt. saute pan w/ cover; 5-qt. stockpot w/ cover, 10" skillet, slotted turner, solid spoon, pasta server, and 9" nylon tongs
- dishwasher safe
That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- heat adjustable warming plate
- charcoal water filter
- automatic shut-off
- programmable
- brew pause
- BPA free
- Model: DCC-1200
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 beverage sizes: 4- to 12-oz.
- removable 72-oz. water reservoir
- charcoal water filter
- hot water button
- auto On/Off and adjustable temperature control
- compatible with any brand of single cup pod including Keurig K-Cup pods
- Model: SS-10
