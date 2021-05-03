Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill & Smoker for $697
New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill & Smoker
$697 $797
$50 shipping

It's $100 under list price for this mammoth-sized grill, fit to feed a family larger than Steve Martin's in Cheaper by the Dozen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 8-in-1 cooking options: smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, and char-grill.
  • French style doors with viewing windows
  • Interior rack customization system
  • interior lights
  • Large work station and a digital display
  • 2 stainless steel racks with a 5-position oven-style rack system
  • Model: CGWM-080
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart Cuisinart
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 12% -- $697 Buy Now