This Ninja French Door oven is $50 off, dropping it to $169 from its regular $219 price at Walmart. (You'd pay $100 more elsewhere.) It packs a 4-qt. air fry basket that holds up to 4 lb. of fries and offers eight cooking functions, including air fry, roast, bake, pizza, broil, toast, and bagel, all with a 90-second preheat time. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes a 4-qt. air fry basket that holds up to 4 lb. of fries
- 8-in-1 functions: air fry, air roast, whole roast, bake, pizza, broil, toast, and bagel
- 90-second preheat time
- 400°F cyclonic air technology for even cooking without rotating
- Uses up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods
- One-handed french doors open simultaneously; parts are dishwasher safe
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Published 54 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
Walmart offers the Gourmia French Door 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer for $89. That's $31 under Amazon, $31 under original list, and the lowest price we could find. It has 19 one-touch presets and enough room to fit a 12" pizza, 6 slices of toast, or a whole chicken, with FryForce 360 technology designed to fry using up to 80% less fat than traditional frying. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 19 one-touch cooking presets
- Fits a 12" pizza, 6 slices of toast, or a whole chicken
- FryForce 360 technology fries with up to 80% less fat
- Large viewing window to monitor food while cooking
- Single-pull French doors for easy access
- 1700W power with 24L (0.8 cu. ft.) capacity
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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