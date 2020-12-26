New
eBay · 47 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker
$40 $62
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $10 for another refurbished model and $20 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Buydig via eBay.
Features
  • makes 4 1" deep Belgian waffles
  • 5 settings browning control
  • locking lid
  • non-stick baking plates
  • Model: WAF-150FR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Cuisinart
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% -- $40 Buy Now