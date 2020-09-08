That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2-quart saucepan with cover
- 3-quart saute pan with cover
- 5-quart stockpot with cover
- 8" and 10" skillets
- slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon, nylon tongs
- Model: P87-12
It's $32 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- A Cuisinart warranty applies, however the terms are unclear.
- includes measuring scoop
- 5-setting browning control
- batter pour spout
- nonstick baking plates
- Model: WAF-V100
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6" stainless steel blade
- splash guard
- Model: CCB-500
Most stores charge $80 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12-qt. stockpot
- pasta insert
- steamer basket and lid
- Model: 77-412P1
You'll get an extra 20% off and free shipping at checkout without any coupon code required. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to access this sale.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $62 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- one 19.9-cup
- one 16-cup
- one 12-cup
- one 8.1-cup
- one 7.8-cup
- one 6.6-cup
- one 3.2-cup
- one 1.3-cup
- two 0.5 cup
- each with a lid
- Model: 1994254
Coupon code "5092920-AFS" takes $12 off the list price and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Push down your opener and open a bottle instantly.
- Model: 5092920-AFS
Save up to $800 on select Samsung QLED TVs, an extra 10% on four or more Samsung kitchen appliances, $20 on select Switch games, up to $300 off select MacBook Pro models, $50 off select iPad mini models, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
Save on appliances from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, and more. Find washers & dryers from
$550 $400, refrigerators from $630 $200, and ranges from $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- For appliance orders less than $399, delivery adds $69.99.
Use coupon code "2539820" for a savings of $50. Most retailers charge around this price for a refurb. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 600-watt motor with die-cast metal housing
- 4-speed electronic touchpad controls
- 48-oz. thermal shock-resistant borosilicate glass jar
- Model: SPB-600
