Cuisinart 1.5-qt. Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt & Sorbet Maker for $36
New
eBay · 44 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart 1.5-qt. Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt & Sorbet Maker
$36 $120
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS". That's the best price we've seen in any condition and $34 under a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by dealparade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Available in White.
Features
  • automatic mixing arm
  • automatic, heavy-duty motor
  • Model: ICE-21RP1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Cuisinart
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Cuisinart 1.5-qt. Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt & Sorbet Maker for $70 w/ $10 Kohl's Cash
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Cuisinart 1.5-qt. Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt & Sorbet Maker
$70 w/ $10 Kohl's Cash $80
pickup

Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's

Tips
  • Available in White.
  • Kohl's Cash is redeemable June 30 through July 4.
  • Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
Features
  • automatic mixing arm
  • automatic, heavy-duty motor
  • Model: ICE-21RP1
Related
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 70% -- $36 Buy Now
Kohl's 12% $60 (exp 3 wks ago) $70 Check Price