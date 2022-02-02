Most stores charge over $300 for a similar model, making this a pretty good low. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 6600MB/s sequential reads
- Model: CT2000P5PSSD8
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $149.99. That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 540MB/s read speeds
- up to 500MB/s write speeds
Save up to $90 off 17 internal solid state drives. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung 860 EVO 500GB Internal SSD for $54.99 ($40 off).
It's $45 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- data transfer rates up to 6 Gbps
- includes Acronis True Image WD Edition cloning software
- Model: WDBH2D0040HNC-NRSN
All capacities noted below receive a savings of 20% off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- 128GB for $23.99.
- 250GB for $34.07.
- 500GB for $54.31.
- 1TB for $95.99.
- Sold by Netac Official Store via eBay.
- shock resistant
- temperature sensor
- read speeds up to 1700MB/s
- write speeds up to 1500MB/s
Save 30% off a selection of storage capacities. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac-Official-Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac 120GB Serial ATA 6Gbps 2.5" Internal SSD for $18.89 ($8 off).
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Save on TVs, laptops, headphones, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on more than 350 TVs from virtually every brand, including Samsung, TCL, LG, Hisense, Sony, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Hisense UG6 HIS75U6G 75" 4K HDR ULED UHD Smart TV pictured for $900 ($150 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|--
|$260
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register