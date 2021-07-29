Crucial 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5" Internal SSD for $162
Newegg · 54 mins ago
Crucial 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5" Internal SSD
$162 $230
free shipping

Apply coupon code "EMCEYSB59" to get this deal. That's $23 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • read speeds of up to 560MB/s
  • Model: CT2000MX500SSD1(Z)
  • Code "EMCEYSB59"
  • Published 54 min ago
Crucial 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5" Internal SSD for $190
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Crucial 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5" Internal SSD
$190 $230
free shipping

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • read speeds of up to 560MB/s
  • Model: CT2000MX500SSD1(Z)
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 29% -- $162 Buy Now
Amazon 17% $185 (exp 2 mos ago) $190 Check Price