Lowe's · 51 mins ago
$15 $20
pickup
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- anti-pinch, finger tip control feature
- 360° end hook and 12-foot standout
- Model: L1025CSET2
Published 51 min ago
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Holiday Decorations at Lowe's
75% off
free shipping w/ $45
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Lowe's Deals of the Day
New discounts daily
free shipping w/ $45
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Lowe's · 31 mins ago
Patio Furniture Savings at Lowe's
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt Power Tool Savings at Lowe's
Up to 74% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Amazon · 4 days ago
Crescent Tools 180-Piece Professional Tool Set
$91 $130
free shipping
That's a $19 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 83 sockets
- 46 bits
- 24 hex keys
- 12 combination wrenches
- 4 screwdrivers
- 3 extension bars
- 2 ratchets
- 2 adapters
- 2 pliers
- adjustable wrench
- magnetic bit driver
- blow molded case
- Model: CTK180
