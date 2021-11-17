New
Micro Center · 43 mins ago
$100 $300
pickup only
Follow the instructions below to get this price – it's the best deal we could find by $109. Buy Now at Micro Center
Tips
- To get this price:
- reserve the 3D printer for pickup
- click here and fill out your details to receive the $100 off coupon via text
- bring the coupon to the store to receive your discount
- For new customers only.
- For in-store pickup only.
Features
- 3.25" LCD screen with dial button
- 220 x 220 x 250mm print size
- removable, magnetic flexplate
- Model: Ender3 PRO
Details
Comments
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
TomTop · 6 days ago
Creality CR-10 V2 3D Printer
$319 $429
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CR10V2" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from a US warehouse.
Features
- dual fans
- silent motherboard
- all-metal extruder
- resume printing function
- carbon crystal silicon glass hotbed
- uses 1.75mm printing filament
- SD card slot
- Model: CR-10 V2
- UPC: 649910377712
Micro Center · 6 days ago
Inland Professional 240GB SATA III Internal SSD
free
pickup
It's a savings of $29. Shop Now at Micro Center
Tips
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
Features
- up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
TomTop · 1 mo ago
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Kit
$120 $160
free shipping
Apply code "CE3OS" to save $30 and drop the price $20 below our August mention. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
Features
- hotbed reaches 110°
- uses 1.75mm filament (5-meters included)
- MK-10 extruder
