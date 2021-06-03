Creality CR-10S Pro Upgraded Auto Leveling 3D Printer for $360
TomTop · 1 hr ago
Creality CR-10S Pro Upgraded Auto Leveling 3D Printer
$360 $800
free shipping

It's $106 under our November mention, $440 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop

  • This ships from TomTom's U.S. warehouse.
Features
  • 300mm x 300mm x 400mm print area
  • LCD touchscreen
  • supports resume printing
  • compatible with 1.75mm printing filaments
  • maximum printing speed of 180mm/s
  • Model: CR-10S
  Model: CR-10S
