Creality CR-10S Pro Upgraded Auto Leveling 3D Printer for $360

$360 $800
free shipping
It's $106 under our November mention, $440 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- This ships from TomTom's U.S. warehouse.
Features
- 300mm x 300mm x 400mm print area
- LCD touchscreen
- supports resume printing
- compatible with 1.75mm printing filaments
- maximum printing speed of 180mm/s
- Model: CR-10S
- UPC: 649910290660
Details
-
-
Amazon · 3 mos ago
$399 $1,691
free shipping
It's $1,292 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Print resolution: +/-0.1mm, It will be tested for 10 hours before shipment.
- Fast Self-assembly: It just needs to Install the Z-plane kit on the XY plane about 10 minutes ,Portable/ Simple and convenient.
- Product forming size: 300*300*400 mm (11.8" x 11.8" x 15.8")
- Metal plate: Solid and durable/ Low resonance.Z axis upgraded to 2 leading screws + motor wires + Filament Monitoring Alarm Protection
- High-quality nozzle: Avoid scalding injury/ scratches/Electric shock.
- Model: CR-10S
- UPC: 649910290660
